See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Flushing, NY
Dr. Iosif Gulkarov, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Iosif Gulkarov, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.4 (9)
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Iosif Gulkarov, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Jersey City Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

Dr. Gulkarov works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Infectious Disease in Flushing, NY with other offices in Jersey City, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Maternal Fetal Medicine
    5645 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Jersey City Medical Center
    377 Jersey Ave Ste 450, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Jersey City Medical Center
  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Atrial Fibrillation
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Atrial Fibrillation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Arrhythmia Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Open Heart Procedures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ventricular Arrhythmia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gulkarov?

    May 08, 2017
    What can I say about Dr. Gulkarov, he is an awesome awesome surgeon. He is thorough, focused and his patients well being is his number concern. He performed open heart surgery on my mother a few weeks ago and i can say he was amazing. She is recovering faster than i expected, Dr. Gulkarov assured us she would do well and I can say he told the truth. We trusted him with our mothers life, her life was literally placed in his hands and i can say he havent failed us, for that i am forever grateful
    5 Daughters in Brooklyn, NY — May 08, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Iosif Gulkarov, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Iosif Gulkarov, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gulkarov to family and friends

    Dr. Gulkarov's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gulkarov

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Iosif Gulkarov, MD.

    About Dr. Iosif Gulkarov, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366630659
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • New York University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Nyu College Of Arts and Science
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gulkarov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gulkarov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gulkarov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gulkarov.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gulkarov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gulkarov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Iosif Gulkarov, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.