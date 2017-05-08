Dr. Gulkarov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iosif Gulkarov, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Iosif Gulkarov, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Jersey City Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Gulkarov works at
Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Maternal Fetal Medicine5645 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Jersey City Medical Center377 Jersey Ave Ste 450, Jersey City, NJ 07302 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
What can I say about Dr. Gulkarov, he is an awesome awesome surgeon. He is thorough, focused and his patients well being is his number concern. He performed open heart surgery on my mother a few weeks ago and i can say he was amazing. She is recovering faster than i expected, Dr. Gulkarov assured us she would do well and I can say he told the truth. We trusted him with our mothers life, her life was literally placed in his hands and i can say he havent failed us, for that i am forever grateful
About Dr. Iosif Gulkarov, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1366630659
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- New York University Medical Center
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Nyu College Of Arts and Science
- General Surgery
Dr. Gulkarov works at
