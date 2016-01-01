Dr. Iona Tripathi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tripathi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Iona Tripathi, MD
Overview
Dr. Iona Tripathi, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
- 1 924 Anacapa St Ste 4F, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Directions (805) 962-1993
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Iona Tripathi, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1427145226
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tripathi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tripathi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tripathi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tripathi.
