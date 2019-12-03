See All Oncologists in Pawtucket, RI
Dr. Iole Ribizzi-Akhtar, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (5)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Iole Ribizzi-Akhtar, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They graduated from UNIVERSITA DEGLI STUDI DI GENOVA / ISTITUTO DI CLINICA ODONTOIATRICA and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Ribizzi-Akhtar works at MEMORIAL HOSPITAL in Pawtucket, RI with other offices in Providence, RI and East Greenwich, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Purpura along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Hospital of Rhode Island
    111 Brewster St, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 729-2700
  2. 2
    Lifespan Cancer Institute
    164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 793-2920
  3. 3
    Providence Office
    593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 444-8311
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Newport Rheumatology East Greenwich
    1454 S County Trl Ste 2100, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 222-2881

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kent Hospital
  • Rhode Island Hospital
  • The Miriam Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Purpura
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Purpura

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Iole Ribizzi-Akhtar, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    NPI Number
    • 1386799260
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITA DEGLI STUDI DI GENOVA / ISTITUTO DI CLINICA ODONTOIATRICA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ribizzi-Akhtar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ribizzi-Akhtar has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Purpura, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ribizzi-Akhtar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ribizzi-Akhtar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ribizzi-Akhtar.

