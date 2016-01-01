Overview

Dr. Ioannis Xenidis, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Dyer, IN. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond and Franciscan Health Munster.



Dr. Xenidis works at CARDIO SPECIALISTS in Dyer, IN with other offices in Hammond, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.