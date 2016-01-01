Dr. Ioannis Xenidis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xenidis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ioannis Xenidis, DO
Dr. Ioannis Xenidis, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Dyer, IN. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond and Franciscan Health Munster.
Cardio Specialists2150 Gettler St Ste 400, Dyer, IN 46311 Directions (219) 865-0893
St Margarets Emergency Department5454 Hohman Ave, Hammond, IN 46320 Directions (219) 932-2300Monday12:30pm - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 2:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:30am - 2:30pm
- 3 24 Joliet St Ste 401, Dyer, IN 46311 Directions (219) 865-0893
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Franciscan Health Hammond
- Franciscan Health Munster
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Cardiology
- English
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiology
Dr. Xenidis has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Xenidis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
