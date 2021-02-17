Dr. Parastatidis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ioannis Parastatidis, MD
Dr. Ioannis Parastatidis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Toccoa, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LOS ANGELES COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Habersham Medical Center and Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Georgia Heart Institute Llc- Toccoa288 Big A Rd, Toccoa, GA 30577 Directions (770) 534-2020
Practice743 Spring St NE, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 219-9000
The Heart Center LLC200 S Enota Dr NE Ste 100, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 534-2020
Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton1400 River Pl, Braselton, GA 30517 Directions (770) 503-0142Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Habersham Medical Center
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
For two years I was feeling symptoms but my primary doctor did not see anything on my EKG. Then I sought referral to "Dr. P" and he saved my life. He saw something in my EKG that my primary doctor did not see. He immediately scheduled test and discovered A-fib and blockages. Stints would not work for me so Triple bypass occurred. I came so close to my end of life and his expertise pulled me back from the end. I am blessed to see my first four new grandchildren. My family and I am forever indebted to him. His passion for saving lives and healing patients is amazing.
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- LOS ANGELES COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
- Cardiovascular Disease
