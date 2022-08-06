See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Largo, FL
Dr. Ioannis Pappou, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (88)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ioannis Pappou, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Technical University Of Munchen / Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas and Mease Countryside Hospital.

Dr. Pappou works at Largo Transplant & Hepatobiliary Specialists at Largo in Largo, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL and Palm Harbor, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Broken Arm and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Largo Hospital Medicine
    201 14th St SW, Largo, FL 33770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 588-5200
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Citrus Park
    6117 GUNN HWY, Tampa, FL 33625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 978-9797
  3. 3
    Palm Harbor
    36413 Us Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 499-9448
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth North Pinellas
  • Mease Countryside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Broken Arm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 88 ratings
    Patient Ratings (88)
    5 Star
    (75)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Aug 06, 2022
    I recently had surgery on my wrist to repair the ulnar/distal radius. The surgery went without any issues. The scar is barely visible and my wrist pain has diminished 100%. Not only is Dr. Pappou an excellent surgeon, he's also an active listener, explains the process in detail and is a kind and professional doctor. Thank you for everything!
    Daneen S. — Aug 06, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Ioannis Pappou, MD
    About Dr. Ioannis Pappou, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, German, Greek, Italian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1225292360
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Florida Orthopaedic Institute
    Internship
    • University of Kentucky Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Technical University Of Munchen / Faculty Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Ludwig Maximilians University
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ioannis Pappou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pappou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pappou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pappou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pappou has seen patients for Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Broken Arm and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pappou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Pappou speaks French, German, Greek, Italian and Spanish.

    88 patients have reviewed Dr. Pappou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pappou.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pappou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pappou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

