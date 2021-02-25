Dr. Papagiannis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ioannis Papagiannis, MD
Dr. Ioannis Papagiannis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Vanderbilt University Hospital
Northwestern Medical Facility Foundation675 N Saint Clair St Ste 14-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7970
University of Kansas Hospital Transplant Center3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- University Of Kansas Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had a wonderful experience with Dr. Papagiannis. He was straight to the point, honest, showed me exactly where my thyroid is, and even drew me a diagram to explain the size difference and the location of it in my neck. He showed compassion, care, and wanted to make sure that the problem was solved or taken care of. He immediately got down to business, but also was really respectful of my concerns. I am happy to have him as my new endocrinologist.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Dutch and Greek
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Jacobi Medical Center
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
