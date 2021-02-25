See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Ioannis Papagiannis, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Dr. Ioannis Papagiannis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Vanderbilt University Hospital

Dr. Papagiannis works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Adrenal Insufficiency, Thyroid Goiter and Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwestern Medical Facility Foundation
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 14-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-7970
    University of Kansas Hospital Transplant Center
    3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Kansas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adrenal Insufficiency
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Cancer
Adrenal Insufficiency
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Cancer

Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hirsutism Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Metabolic Bone Disease Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Paget's Disease Chevron Icon
Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    English, Dutch and Greek
    1043484561
    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt University Hospital
    Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
    Jacobi Medical Center
    Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Dr. Papagiannis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Papagiannis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Papagiannis has seen patients for Adrenal Insufficiency, Thyroid Goiter and Thyroid Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Papagiannis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Papagiannis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papagiannis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Papagiannis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Papagiannis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

