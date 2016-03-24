See All Gastroenterologists in New York, NY
Dr. Ioannis Economou, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ioannis Economou, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ruprecht-Karls University Heidelberg and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Economou works at ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown
    51 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Food Poisoning
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Collagenous Colitis Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Hemostasis Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Mar 24, 2016
    I have known Dr. Oikonomou for four years when he was at Yale. I was most impressed with his not giving up when there was pain or if he found something on colonoscopy. It was a very sad day for everyone when he moved to New York.
    Carole Weinstein in New Haven, CT — Mar 24, 2016
    About Dr. Ioannis Economou, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, German and Greek
    • 1194935494
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation|Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Med Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital/ Weill Cornell Med Center
    • Barnes Jewish Hospital|Barnes-Jewish Hospital / Washington University In St. Louis
    • Ruprecht-Karls University Heidelberg
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ioannis Economou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Economou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Economou has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Economou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Economou works at ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Economou’s profile.

    Dr. Economou has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Economou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Economou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Economou.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Economou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Economou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

