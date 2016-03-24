Overview

Dr. Ioannis Economou, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ruprecht-Karls University Heidelberg and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Economou works at ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.