Dr. Ioannis Livaditis, MD

Pediatrics
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Ioannis Livaditis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Camden, SC. 

Dr. Livaditis works at MUSC Health Kershaw Medical Center in Camden, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    MUSC Health Kershaw Medical Center
    1315 Roberts St, Camden, SC 29020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Ioannis Livaditis, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • Male
    • 1750637633
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center

