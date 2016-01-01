Dr. Ioannis Konstantinidis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Konstantinidis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ioannis Konstantinidis, MD
Overview
Dr. Ioannis Konstantinidis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from ARISTOTELIAN UNIVERSITY OF THESSALONIKI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus, The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain and University Medical Center of El Paso.
Locations
Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso2000 Transmountain Rd Ste B, El Paso, TX 79911 Directions (915) 215-8400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ioannis Konstantinidis, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477789972
Education & Certifications
- ARISTOTELIAN UNIVERSITY OF THESSALONIKI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
