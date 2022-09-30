Dr. Ioannis Glavas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glavas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ioannis Glavas, MD
Overview
Dr. Ioannis Glavas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Athens U Med Sch and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, North Shore Medical Center and Winchester Hospital.
Dr. Glavas works at
Locations
-
1
Ioannis P. Glavas M.d. Pllc9 Newbury St Ste 6, Boston, MA 02116 Directions
-
2
Microsurgical Eye Consultants31 Centennial Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 531-4400
-
3
Fall River1030 President Ave Rm 107, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 676-3411
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- North Shore Medical Center
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Glavas?
Dr. Glavas removed a growth on my lower eyelid. He numbed the lid and removed the bump. I experienced no pain afterwards and best of all, no scaring.
About Dr. Ioannis Glavas, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1093708778
Education & Certifications
- New England Eye Ctr Tufts
- Nyu Hosp Meeth
- Baystate Med Ctr Tufts U
- Athens U Med Sch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glavas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glavas accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glavas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glavas works at
Dr. Glavas has seen patients for Entropion, Eyelid Disorders and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glavas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Glavas speaks Greek.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Glavas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glavas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glavas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glavas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.