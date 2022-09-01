Overview

Dr. Ioannis Avramis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UC Davis Med Sch and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Avramis works at Southwest Scoliosis and Spine Institute - Plano in Plano, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX and Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.