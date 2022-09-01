See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Plano, TX
Dr. Ioannis Avramis, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ioannis Avramis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UC Davis Med Sch and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.

Dr. Avramis works at Southwest Scoliosis and Spine Institute - Plano in Plano, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX and Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arlington Neurosurgeons Pllc
    1600 Coit Rd Ste 104, Plano, TX 75075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 556-0561
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Minimally Invasive Spine Inst
    10400 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 884-4400
  3. 3
    Southwest Scoliosis Institute
    12222 N Central Expy Ste 420, Dallas, TX 75243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 556-0561
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Southwest Scoliosis Institute
    1650 W Magnolia Ave Ste 210, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 556-0563
  5. 5
    North Star Diagnostic Imaging
    3900 Junius St Ste 705, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 817-7450

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Scoliosis
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Scoliosis

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acrodysplasia Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthrogryposis - Severe Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Impairment Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx Injuries Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Deformity Chevron Icon
Congenital Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Lower Back Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Middle Back Pain Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Spine Disorders Treatment Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Neck Bone Trauma Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Spine Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pediatric Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Pediatric Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Procedures Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Neck Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Sciatica as Seen in Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Instrumentation Procedures Chevron Icon
Spine and Back Procedures Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondolthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylarthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylarthropathy Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Cervical Without Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 01, 2022
    I believe this doctor did a correct surgery on me. Post op I had extreme pain because of a member of his team. Get a pain doctor prior to surgery would be my advice. The only complication is a surgical diastasis recti to left abdomen (surgical hernia) and that was performed by assisting doctor and not this doctor. All in all, I would recommend him, but make sure you will have pain coverage after surgery.
    — Sep 01, 2022
    About Dr. Ioannis Avramis, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457513012
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UC Davis
    Internship
    • La Co/USC
    Medical Education
    • UC Davis Med Sch
    Undergraduate School
    • UCLA
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ioannis Avramis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avramis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Avramis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Avramis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Avramis has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Scoliosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Avramis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Avramis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avramis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avramis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avramis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

