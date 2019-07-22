See All Oncologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Ioannis Alagkiozidis, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Ioannis Alagkiozidis, MD

Oncology
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
20 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ioannis Alagkiozidis, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from LOS ANGELES COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Alagkiozidis works at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Oncology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. William Cook, MD
Dr. William Cook, MD
10 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Valentin Kolev, MD
Dr. Valentin Kolev, MD
8 (15)
View Profile
Dr. Anupama Goel, MD
Dr. Anupama Goel, MD
8 (7)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Locations

  1. 1
    Maimonides Medical Center - Brooklyn Breast Program
    745 64th St Ste 2, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 283-6720

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Medical Center
  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Uterine Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Uterine Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Alagkiozidis?

    Jul 22, 2019
    I am very thankful for the care, concern and love Dr Alagkiozidis have for his profession and for people.I was refused to be operated on by another facility because my blood count was to low, after meeting the Dr. Alag. and reviewing my situation, I had advanced cancer an aggressive one, my blood count was low, I will be forever grateful to him for taking that leap to operate preventing the cancer reaching stage 4, if I had delayed any longer. I would recommend him to all my friends, family, anyone who has cancer. Thank you Dr Alagkiozidis
    JW — Jul 22, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ioannis Alagkiozidis, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ioannis Alagkiozidis, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Alagkiozidis to family and friends

    Dr. Alagkiozidis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Alagkiozidis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ioannis Alagkiozidis, MD.

    About Dr. Ioannis Alagkiozidis, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881976207
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOS ANGELES COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alagkiozidis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alagkiozidis works at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Alagkiozidis’s profile.

    Dr. Alagkiozidis has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alagkiozidis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Alagkiozidis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alagkiozidis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alagkiozidis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alagkiozidis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ioannis Alagkiozidis, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.