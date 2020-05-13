Dr. Ioana Shirley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shirley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ioana Shirley, MD
Overview
Dr. Ioana Shirley, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hoover, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Carol Davila University Of Medicine and Pharmacy.
Dr. Shirley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
main office2803 Greystone Commercial Blvd Ste 16, Hoover, AL 35242 Directions (205) 249-5369
- 2 3121 Blue Lake Dr Ste 103, Vestavia, AL 35243 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shirley?
She really takes the time to listen. This is the first psychiatrist visit where I didn’t feel I was being rushed in and out. I really felt that she cared about my well-being. Her manner is kind and nonjudgmental.
About Dr. Ioana Shirley, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English, Romanian
- 1447328919
Education & Certifications
- University Of Alabama-Birmingham
- Baylor Coll Med/Baylor Hosp
- Carol Davila University Of Medicine and Pharmacy
- St. Sava College, Bucharest, Romania
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shirley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shirley accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shirley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shirley works at
Dr. Shirley speaks Romanian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shirley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shirley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shirley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shirley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.