Overview

Dr. Ioana Popescu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Popescu works at UCLA Health Internal Medicine in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

