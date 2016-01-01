Dr. Ioana Popescu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popescu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ioana Popescu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ioana Popescu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Popescu works at
Locations
UCLA Health Internal Medicine , CA200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 420, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 853-8372
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
About Dr. Ioana Popescu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1821086778
Education & Certifications
- INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
Dr. Popescu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Popescu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Popescu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Popescu works at
Dr. Popescu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popescu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Popescu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Popescu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.