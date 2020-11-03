Dr. Intikhab Iqbal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iqbal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Intikhab Iqbal, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Intikhab Iqbal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from CENTER OF PUNJAB / RAWALPINDI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.
Syracuse Gastroenterological Associates, PC739 Irving Ave Ste 400, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 234-6677Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
- 2 3045 John Trush JR Blvd, Cazenovia, NY 13035 Directions (315) 234-6677
Syracuse Gastroenterological Associates PC8324 Oswego Rd Ste E, Liverpool, NY 13090 Directions (315) 641-1966
- Crouse Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am very impressed with his referral for an abdomen MRI and consultation, which led to a necessary upper EUS and MRCP. The hospital staff were even impressed w/ the initial discovery and diagnosis. Thankyou Dr. Iqbal for your very important professional care concern, evaluation and possible lifesaving diagnosis! :) Your patient; Andrea Vail
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1063650489
- CENTER OF PUNJAB / RAWALPINDI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Iqbal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iqbal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iqbal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iqbal has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iqbal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Iqbal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iqbal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iqbal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iqbal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.