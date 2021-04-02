Dr. Inti Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Inti Fernandez, MD
Overview
Dr. Inti Fernandez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL.
Locations
Rainbow Health Center Inc901a Sw 87th Ave, Miami, FL 33174 Directions (305) 512-0080
Valencia Medical Center9804 Sw 40th St, Miami, FL 33165 Directions (305) 222-9199
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
They make you feel that you are important to them. Doctor Fernández along with Doctor Valencia will welcome every patient as a member of their own family. They have a wonderful and friendly staff that make you feel that you are important for them. Amazing Doctors, that will give you the attentions expected.
About Dr. Inti Fernandez, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernandez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernandez accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.