Dr. Inti Fernandez, MD

Family Medicine
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Inti Fernandez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. 

Dr. Fernandez works at Rainbow Health Center Inc in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rainbow Health Center Inc
    901a Sw 87th Ave, Miami, FL 33174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 512-0080
    Valencia Medical Center
    9804 Sw 40th St, Miami, FL 33165 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 222-9199

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Apr 02, 2021
    They make you feel that you are important to them. Doctor Fernández along with Doctor Valencia will welcome every patient as a member of their own family. They have a wonderful and friendly staff that make you feel that you are important for them. Amazing Doctors, that will give you the attentions expected.
    Amy — Apr 02, 2021
    About Dr. Inti Fernandez, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1659461101
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Inti Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fernandez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fernandez works at Rainbow Health Center Inc in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Fernandez’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

