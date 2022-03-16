Dr. Intesar Hussain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Intesar Hussain, MD
Overview
Dr. Intesar Hussain, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brandon, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Silver Cross Hospital.
Dr. Hussain works at
Locations
Brandon Regional Hospital119 Oakfield Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 681-5551Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was having surgery at Brandon Hospital and was expecting to have to be put under but I was given the option of a block instead due to Dr. Hussain's specialization. He explained everything, and I felt no pain during the surgery and minimal pain afterwards. No grogginess like I had before with General Anesthesia. Such awesome bedside manner.
About Dr. Intesar Hussain, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hussain has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hussain accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hussain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hussain has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hussain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hussain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.