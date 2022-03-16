Overview

Dr. Intesar Hussain, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brandon, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Hussain works at Advanced Wound and Plastic Surgery Center in Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.