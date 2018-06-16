Overview

Dr. Intekhab Ahmed, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Med Coll, Univ of Punja, Lahore and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Ahmed works at Jefferson Endocrinology & Diabetes Assoc in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

