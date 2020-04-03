Overview

Dr. Inoel Ramirez, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Pr Sch Of Med- San Juan Pr and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ramirez works at AdventHealth Medical Group Center for Interventional Endoscopy in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.