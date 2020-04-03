Dr. Inoel Ramirez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Inoel Ramirez, MD
Dr. Inoel Ramirez, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Pr Sch Of Med- San Juan Pr and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
1
Advent Health Orlando601 E Rollins St, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 303-5600
2
Florida Urology Associates1812 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions
3
Florida Urology Associates11317 Lake Underhill Rd Ste 100, Orlando, FL 32825 Directions (407) 277-8222
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Constantly seeing Dr Rivera for nearly 5 years - following bladder cancer surgery - Doctor Rivera (and his staff) have been "life-savers" to me - always professional and kind - I trust them with my life.
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Shands Hospital At University Of Fl
- Univ Of Pr Sch Of Med- San Juan Pr
- Urology
Dr. Ramirez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramirez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramirez has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramirez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ramirez speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.
