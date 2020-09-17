Dr. Inocencio Cuesta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cuesta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Inocencio Cuesta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Inocencio Cuesta, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Locations
Beaumont Rheumatology28100 Grand River Ave Ste 314, Farmington Hills, MI 48336 Directions (248) 471-1549
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
He has a lot of experience. I went in really sick not knowing what I had. Many doctors had missed my illness. He was throughout, performed all necessary tests and was kind. I had several family and friends go to his practice. They all love him. He also is providing virtual visits which I recommend as well.
About Dr. Inocencio Cuesta, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
- 1992746820
Education & Certifications
- TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
