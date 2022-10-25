See All Psychiatrists in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Innocent Anya, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (40)
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Innocent Anya, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from DOMINICAN WORLD UNIVERSITY (UMD) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

They frequently treat conditions like Phobia and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    3000 NE Brooktree Ln Ste 200, Kansas City, MO 64119 (816) 283-3396

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Phobia
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
Phobia
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 25, 2022
I went to Dr. Anya 20 years ago and when I needed a psychiatrist again, I hunted the internet to see if was still practicing in the area. I was thrilled to find him. He is so kind and has always treated me with respect. He remembered me from the past. Because of Dr. Anya I am handling life very well. Have nothing but good to say about him!
Kathy — Oct 25, 2022
    Kathy — Oct 25, 2022
    About Dr. Innocent Anya, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1811048572
    Education & Certifications

    • DOMINICAN WORLD UNIVERSITY (UMD) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anya has seen patients for Phobia and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Anya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

