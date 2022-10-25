Dr. Anya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Innocent Anya, MD
Overview
Dr. Innocent Anya, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from DOMINICAN WORLD UNIVERSITY (UMD) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Phobia and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3000 NE Brooktree Ln Ste 200, Kansas City, MO 64119 Directions (816) 283-3396
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Anya 20 years ago and when I needed a psychiatrist again, I hunted the internet to see if was still practicing in the area. I was thrilled to find him. He is so kind and has always treated me with respect. He remembered me from the past. Because of Dr. Anya I am handling life very well. Have nothing but good to say about him!
About Dr. Innocent Anya, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1811048572
Education & Certifications
- DOMINICAN WORLD UNIVERSITY (UMD) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
