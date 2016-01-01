Overview

Dr. Inna Yaskin, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Vallejo and is affiliated with El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital), Regional Medical Center Of San Jose and Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Yaskin works at Bay Area Female Pelvic Surgery in Los Gatos, CA with other offices in San Jose, CA and Mountain View, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.