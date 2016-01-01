Dr. Sominsky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Inna Sominsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Inna Sominsky, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Paris / U.F.R. of Medicine Necker-Enfants Malades and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Sominsky works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hematology Oncology Assocs/Brk1660 E 14th St Ste 501, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 382-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sominsky?
About Dr. Inna Sominsky, MD
- Hematology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1649463522
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Med Center
- University of Paris / U.F.R. of Medicine Necker-Enfants Malades
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sominsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sominsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sominsky works at
Dr. Sominsky has seen patients for Anemia and Myeloproliferative Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sominsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sominsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sominsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sominsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sominsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.