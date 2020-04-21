Overview

Dr. Inna Shifrin, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Shifrin works at Internal Medicine in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.