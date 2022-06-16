Dr. Inna Santkovsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santkovsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Inna Santkovsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Inna Santkovsky, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Englewood, NJ.
Dr. Santkovsky works at
Locations
Inna Santkovsky, MD216 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 735-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Santkovsky is an amazing doctor. Down to earth and makes sure you feel comfortable every step of the way. She has a great bedside manner and really makes you feel like your family. The girls in the office are also amazing. Scheduling appointments are easy and everybody is so nice and helpful!
About Dr. Inna Santkovsky, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1821436676
Education & Certifications
- McGill University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santkovsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santkovsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santkovsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santkovsky works at
Dr. Santkovsky speaks Russian and Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Santkovsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santkovsky.
