Dr. Inna Petrosova, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Inna Petrosova, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Petrosova works at Family Medical Group in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Inna Petrosova Medical PC
    2233 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11210 (718) 258-3777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Inna Petrosova, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Russian
    NPI Number
    1609861004
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Inna Petrosova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Petrosova has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Petrosova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Petrosova works at Family Medical Group in Brooklyn, NY.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Petrosova. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petrosova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petrosova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

