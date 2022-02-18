Dr. Inna Ozerov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ozerov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Inna Ozerov, MD
Dr. Inna Ozerov, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Homestead Hospital, Jackson North Medical Center, Jackson South Community Hospital, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and South Miami Hospital.
Miami Eye Institute7700 Davie Road Ext, Hollywood, FL 33024 Directions (954) 251-1802
Hospital Affiliations
- Homestead Hospital
- Jackson North Medical Center
- Jackson South Community Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
on time, great machines and people working them
About Dr. Inna Ozerov, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Latin, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian
- 1972684306
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Med Ctr AECOM
- Beth Israel Med Ctr
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Binghamton University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Ozerov speaks Latin, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Ozerov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ozerov.
