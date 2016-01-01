Dr. Inna Markhasina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Markhasina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Inna Markhasina, MD
Dr. Inna Markhasina, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
NYU Langone Levit Medical1220 Avenue P, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 376-1004Thursday9:00am - 7:00pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Psychiatry
- 55 years of experience
- English
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Markhasina has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Markhasina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
