Dr. Inna Landres, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
17 years of experience

Dr. Inna Landres, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIV SCH OF MED|Yale University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Landres works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum, Maternal Anemia and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)
    525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Maternal Anemia
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Acute Fatty Liver of Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Advanced Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Pressure Management Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chorionic Villus Sampling Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Fetoscopy Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fetal Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Distress Chevron Icon
Fetal Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Fetal Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genetic Fetal Risks Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Invasive Prenatal Diagnostic Procedures Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Maternal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Prenatal Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Prenatal Diagnosis Chevron Icon
Prenatal Testing Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    Nov 25, 2022
    She was so amazing and understanding and reassuring. Truly the definition of amazing bedside manner and knowledgeable!
    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1477737005
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center
    • Stanford Hospitals and Clinics
    • Stanford Hospital &amp;amp; Clinics
    • YALE UNIV SCH OF MED|Yale University
    Dr. Inna Landres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Landres has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Landres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Landres works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Landres’s profile.

    Dr. Landres has seen patients for Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum, Maternal Anemia and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Landres on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. Landres. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landres.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

