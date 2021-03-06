Dr. Inna Kleyman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kleyman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Inna Kleyman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Inna Kleyman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Kleyman works at
Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - Riverdale3050 Corlear Ave, Bronx, NY 10463 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kleyman DX me with CIDP and has been treating me for over 2 years. I have been suffering with numbness weakness pain and more and my neurologist in nj recommend my to see her. After an emg she told me I had CIDP. I can call the Dr when I need her and or her amazing Nurse or the staff and I get responses ASAP. While at my visits I am not rushed and everything is addressed to the fullest. If anyone has been DX for years with fibromyalgia or neuropathy and you get no relief SEE DR KLEYMAN. CIDP is misdiagnosed so much and it has been put on the back burner by Drs that don’t even know about the more severe diseases that are out there. I give Dr. Kleyman and her staff a 5 STAR rating. I don’t mind the traveling from NJ to NY because I know I am going to be taken care of to the fullest.
About Dr. Inna Kleyman, MD
- Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1912227760
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kleyman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kleyman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kleyman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kleyman works at
Dr. Kleyman has seen patients for Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kleyman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kleyman speaks Russian and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kleyman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kleyman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kleyman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kleyman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.