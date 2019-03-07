See All Neurologists in Los Angeles, CA
Neurology
Dr. Inna Keselman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. 

Dr. Keselman works at UCLA Health Westwood Neurology in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UCLA Health Westwood Neurology
    300 UCLA Medical Plz # 2408, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 878-3749

  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Epilepsy
Seizure Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Epilepsy
Seizure Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Inna Keselman, MD

  • Neurology
  • English
  • 1003075037
Education & Certifications

  • Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Inna Keselman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keselman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Keselman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Keselman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Keselman works at UCLA Health Westwood Neurology in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Keselman’s profile.

Dr. Keselman has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keselman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Keselman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keselman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keselman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keselman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

