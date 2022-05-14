See All Oncologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Inna Husain, MD

Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
4.5 (17)
Overview

Dr. Inna Husain, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Husain works at Rush Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Dysphagia and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rush Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery
    1611 W Harrison St Ste 550, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-6100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Dysphagia
Cough
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Dysphagia
Cough

Treatment frequency



Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Inna Husain, MD

    Specialties
    • Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669769295
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Husain has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Husain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Husain works at Rush Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Husain’s profile.

    Dr. Husain has seen patients for Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Dysphagia and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Husain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Husain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Husain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Husain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Husain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

