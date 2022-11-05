Dr. Inna Berin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Inna Berin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Inna Berin, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center, Hudson Regional Hospital and Valley Hospital.
Locations
Inna Berin, MD30 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 666-4200MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Fertility Institute of New Jersey680 Kinderkamack Rd Ste 200, Oradell, NJ 07649 Directions (201) 666-4200
Inna Berin, MD223 N Van Dien Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 666-4200
Inna Berin, MD718 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 666-4200Monday10:00am - 3:00pmTuesday10:00am - 3:00pmWednesday10:00am - 3:00pmThursday10:00am - 3:00pmFriday10:00am - 3:00pm
Inna Berin, MD55 Meadowlands Pkwy, Secaucus, NJ 07094 Directions (201) 666-4200
Inna Berin, MD330 Ratzer Rd, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (201) 666-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Hudson Regional Hospital
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Berin is absolutely the best. In 2019 I went through IVF with Dr. Berin and now my son is a beautiful 2 year old. I am currently 17 weeks pregnant with my second transfer from the same retrieval. The office hours are very convenient early in the morning. I was able to go and complete my visits before my 2 year old even woke up. Without Dr. Berin, my dreams of a family would not have been possible.
About Dr. Inna Berin, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 19 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1457473522
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital Of Harvard University
- St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital of Columbia University
- St Lukes-Roosevelt Hospital Center At Roosevelt Division
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- New York University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berin accepts Aetna, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berin speaks Russian and Spanish.
158 patients have reviewed Dr. Berin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berin.
