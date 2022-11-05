Overview

Dr. Inna Berin, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center, Hudson Regional Hospital and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Berin works at Regional Cancer Care Associates in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Oradell, NJ, Ridgewood, NJ, Teaneck, NJ, Secaucus, NJ and Wayne, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.