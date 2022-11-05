See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Inna Berin, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
5 (158)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Inna Berin, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center, Hudson Regional Hospital and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Berin works at Regional Cancer Care Associates in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Oradell, NJ, Ridgewood, NJ, Teaneck, NJ, Secaucus, NJ and Wayne, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Inna Berin, MD
    30 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 (201) 666-4200
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Fertility Institute of New Jersey
    680 Kinderkamack Rd Ste 200, Oradell, NJ 07649 (201) 666-4200
    Inna Berin, MD
    223 N Van Dien Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 (201) 666-4200
    Inna Berin, MD
    718 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 (201) 666-4200
    Monday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Inna Berin, MD
    55 Meadowlands Pkwy, Secaucus, NJ 07094 (201) 666-4200
    Inna Berin, MD
    330 Ratzer Rd, Wayne, NJ 07470 (201) 666-4200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Holy Name Medical Center
  • Hudson Regional Hospital
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ectopic Pregnancy
Egg Freezing
Endometriosis
Ectopic Pregnancy
Egg Freezing
Endometriosis

Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 158 ratings
    Patient Ratings (158)
    5 Star
    (155)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 05, 2022
    Dr. Berin is absolutely the best. In 2019 I went through IVF with Dr. Berin and now my son is a beautiful 2 year old. I am currently 17 weeks pregnant with my second transfer from the same retrieval. The office hours are very convenient early in the morning. I was able to go and complete my visits before my 2 year old even woke up. Without Dr. Berin, my dreams of a family would not have been possible.
    — Nov 05, 2022
    About Dr. Inna Berin, MD

    Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    19 years of experience
    English, Russian and Spanish
    1457473522
    Education & Certifications

    Massachusetts General Hospital Of Harvard University
    St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital of Columbia University
    St Lukes-Roosevelt Hospital Center At Roosevelt Division
    Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    New York University
    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Inna Berin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    158 patients have reviewed Dr. Berin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.