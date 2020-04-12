Dr. Inmaculada Del Rincon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Del Rincon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Inmaculada Del Rincon, MD
Overview
Dr. Inmaculada Del Rincon, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF JOHANNES GUTENBERG UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.
Dr. Del Rincon works at
Locations
-
1
UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Infectious Diseases8300 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-9800Saturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio7703 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-9000Wednesday10:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Uhs Acute Care Robert B Green Campus903 W Martin St, San Antonio, TX 78207 Directions (210) 257-1615
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Del Rincon?
I saw Dr. Rincon in 2019. She is an excellent provider in her specialty of rheumatology. She made excellent recommendations during my visit which were beneficial to my health. This tells me she is not a pill doctor. She is a patient centered doctor. God bless her.
About Dr. Inmaculada Del Rincon, MD
- Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1760599757
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF JOHANNES GUTENBERG UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Del Rincon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Del Rincon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Del Rincon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Del Rincon works at
Dr. Del Rincon has seen patients for Arthritis and Raynaud's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Del Rincon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Del Rincon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Del Rincon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Del Rincon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Del Rincon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.