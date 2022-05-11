Overview

Dr. Inkyong Parrack, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital.



Dr. Parrack works at Sarasota Vascular Specialists in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Varicose Veins and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.