Dr. Inkyong Parrack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parrack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Inkyong Parrack, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Inkyong Parrack, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital.
Dr. Parrack works at
Locations
-
1
Sarasota Vascular Specialists600 N Cattlemen Rd Ste 220, Sarasota, FL 34232 Directions (941) 274-4199Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parrack?
Excellent
About Dr. Inkyong Parrack, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1851539407
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parrack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parrack accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parrack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parrack works at
Dr. Parrack has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Varicose Veins and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parrack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Parrack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parrack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parrack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parrack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.