Dr. Ingrid Trenkle, MD
Dr. Ingrid Trenkle, MD is a Dermatologist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.
Ingrid E. Trenkle, MD124 E Olive Ave, Redlands, CA 92373 Directions (909) 765-2338Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Dermatology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Loma Linda Med Ctr|Massachusetts General Hospital|University Of California-San Francisco
- La Co-Usc Med Ctr
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Dr. Trenkle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trenkle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Trenkle using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Trenkle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trenkle has seen patients for Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trenkle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Trenkle speaks Spanish.
152 patients have reviewed Dr. Trenkle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trenkle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trenkle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trenkle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.