Dr. Ingrid Sharon, MD
Dr. Ingrid Sharon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Oral Roberts University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Memorial Physician Network -breast Surgery4110 Briargate Pkwy Ste 465, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 477-0211
Uch-mhs Memorial Hospital North Poc4050 Briargate Pkwy, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 364-3971
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Sharon is a fabulous surgeon! If you find yourself in difficult situation, she is compassionate and extremely skilled surgeon that can help you.
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Latin
- 1750353884
- St Barnabas Med Center
- Oral Roberts University / School of Medicine
