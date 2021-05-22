Overview

Dr. Ingrid Sharon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Oral Roberts University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Sharon works at Memorial Breast Surgery Specs in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Mastectomy and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.