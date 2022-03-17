Dr. Ingrid Rund, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rund is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ingrid Rund, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Amsterdam, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Nathan Littauer Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 425 Guy Park Ave, Amsterdam, NY 12010 Directions (518) 842-7088
Cardiology Associates of Schenectady PC2546 Balltown Rd Ste 300, Schenectady, NY 12309 Directions (518) 377-8184
- Nathan Littauer Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr.Rund is very thorough listens to her patients and explains everything to you. Dr.Rund takes her time with you. I highly recommend Dr.Ingrid Rund
About Dr. Ingrid Rund, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Rund has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rund accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rund has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rund on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rund. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rund.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rund, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rund appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.