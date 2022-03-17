Overview

Dr. Ingrid Rund, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Amsterdam, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Nathan Littauer Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.



They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.