Dr. Ingrid Roskos, MD
Overview
Dr. Ingrid Roskos, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Slidell Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Camellia City Obstetrics and Gynecology1150 Robert Blvd Ste 360, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 781-4848
Slidell Memorial Hospital1001 Gause Blvd, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 280-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Always the friendliest. Have been a patient over 20 years. Love this doctor. She always listens to you. Very comfortable environment.
About Dr. Ingrid Roskos, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
