Dr. Ingrid Roseborough, MD
Dr. Ingrid Roseborough, MD is a Dermatologist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO.
Dr. Roseborough works at
1
Jason F Fung MD A Medical Corp.3300 Webster St Ste 509, Oakland, CA 94609 Directions (510) 452-4900
2
Ani Tajirian, MD3511 School St, Lafayette, CA 94549 Directions (925) 283-4820
3
Thedermatologygroup347 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 205, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 571-2121
4
University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital200 Hawkins Dr, Iowa City, IA 52242 Directions (319) 356-1694
This was my second visit with Dr. Roseborough, and I can't recommend her enough. I transferred to her practice when I left SF a few years ago. She is kind, thorough, smart, warm, everything I want in a doctor.
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1972636272
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Dermatology
Dr. Roseborough has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Folliculitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roseborough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
