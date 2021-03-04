Overview

Dr. Ingrid Roseborough, MD is a Dermatologist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO.



Dr. Roseborough works at WILLIAM R CRAIN INC in Oakland, CA with other offices in Lafayette, CA, West Orange, NJ and Iowa City, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Folliculitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.