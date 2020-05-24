Dr. Ingrid Rachesky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rachesky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ingrid Rachesky, MD
Overview
Dr. Ingrid Rachesky, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine|University Of Florida Gainesville Fl and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital and Ascension Sacred Heart Bay.
Locations
Ingrid J Rachesky MD2550 Jenks Ave, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 208-0996Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:00amSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rachesky is great. She's very open and informative with parents and does an excellent job with my girls (5 and <1). The nurses and staff are very kind and accommodating.
About Dr. Ingrid Rachesky, MD
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- American Academy of Pediatrics
- University of Arizona Tucson AZ
- University Ariz|University of Arizona Tucson AZ
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine|University Of Florida Gainesville Fl
- Pediatrics
Dr. Rachesky works at
