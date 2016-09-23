Dr. Ingrid Martinez-Lyons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez-Lyons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ingrid Martinez-Lyons, MD
Overview
Dr. Ingrid Martinez-Lyons, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.
Dr. Martinez-Lyons works at
Locations
Abaris Behavorial Health40000 Grand River Ave Ste 306, Novi, MI 48375 Directions (248) 426-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Great listener, spends time checking in with me. I never feel hurried or rushed.
About Dr. Ingrid Martinez-Lyons, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013019710
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez-Lyons has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez-Lyons accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez-Lyons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez-Lyons speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez-Lyons. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez-Lyons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez-Lyons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez-Lyons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.