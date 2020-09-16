Overview

Dr. Ingrid Kohlmorgen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Haltom City, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth.



Dr. Kohlmorgen works at Texas Health Care in Haltom City, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX and North Richland Hills, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.