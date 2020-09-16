See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Haltom City, TX
Dr. Ingrid Kohlmorgen, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (49)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ingrid Kohlmorgen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Haltom City, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth.

Dr. Kohlmorgen works at Texas Health Care in Haltom City, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX and North Richland Hills, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Health Care
    6200 N Beach St Ste 101, Haltom City, TX 76137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 847-4600
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Texas Health Care P.l.l.c.
    1250 8th Ave Ste 445, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 346-9533
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Texas Health Care OB/GYN
    6300 N Beach St Ste 101, Haltom City, TX 76137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 847-4600
  4. 4
    Texas Health Care OB/GYN
    4300 City Point Dr Ste 202, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 284-1152

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bartholin's Cyst Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Anal Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Oral Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Safe Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Vaginal Sex Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care, Adolescent Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Sep 16, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ingrid Kohlmorgen, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1265459853
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
