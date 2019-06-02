See All Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Ingrid Kemperman, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Ingrid Kemperman, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ingrid Kemperman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mary Osborne, MD
Dr. Mary Osborne, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Ranga Krishna, MD
Dr. Ranga Krishna, MD
8 (58)
View Profile
Dr. Patricia Frey, DO
Dr. Patricia Frey, DO
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    122 E 42nd St Rm 2705, New York, NY 10168 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 213-9286

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Individual Adult Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Medication Issues Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Services Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacology Management Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Self-Harm Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kemperman?

    Jun 02, 2019
    Dr Kemperman is a very compassionate and knowledgeable professional. She takes time to listen and understand the issues. She is caring and dedicated doctor.
    New York , NY — Jun 02, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ingrid Kemperman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ingrid Kemperman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kemperman to family and friends

    Dr. Kemperman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kemperman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ingrid Kemperman, MD.

    About Dr. Ingrid Kemperman, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578581062
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Research Fellowship- Cornell Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Montefiore M C H&l Moses Division
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ingrid Kemperman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kemperman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kemperman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kemperman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kemperman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kemperman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kemperman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kemperman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ingrid Kemperman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.