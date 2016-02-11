Dr. Ingrid Janssen, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janssen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ingrid Janssen, DDS
Dr. Ingrid Janssen, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Olympia, WA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Ingrid Janssen DDS3701 Ensign Rd NE Ste A, Olympia, WA 98506 Directions (360) 450-2873
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
Always excellent and very caring
- Dentistry
- 31 years of experience
- English, French and German
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Janssen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Janssen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Janssen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Janssen speaks French and German.
675 patients have reviewed Dr. Janssen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janssen.
