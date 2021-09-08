Dr. Ingrid Iwanow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iwanow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ingrid Iwanow, MD
Overview
Dr. Ingrid Iwanow, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Winchester, VA. They completed their residency with La State Univ Sch Of Med, Otolaryngology Mary Hitchcock Mem Hosp, General Surgery
Locations
Valley Health ENT - Winchester Medical Center1870 Amherst St Ste 2B, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 536-7290Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hampshire Memorial Hospital
- Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic
- Winchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Iwanow and the staff at the Surgery Center in Winchester, VA are the best. Their upbeat professionalism, teamwork and support prior to and during my surgery were in no doubt responsible for my positive and successful outcome.
About Dr. Ingrid Iwanow, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- La State Univ Sch Of Med, Otolaryngology Mary Hitchcock Mem Hosp, General Surgery
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iwanow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iwanow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iwanow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iwanow has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iwanow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Iwanow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iwanow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iwanow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iwanow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.