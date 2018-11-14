Dr. Chung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ingrid Chung, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chantilly, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HEALTH CENTER PITTSBURGH / MAGEE WOMEN'S HOSPITAL.
Annandale Medical Associates PC4229 Lafayette Center Dr Ste 1790, Chantilly, VA 20151 Directions (703) 378-6414
Dr. Chung is very knowledgeable and a compassionate person. She has excellent bed side manners. She has been my doctor for almost 7 years. I am also very pleased with her front office staff performance.
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1073622742
- UNIVERSITY HEALTH CENTER PITTSBURGH / MAGEE WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
Dr. Chung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chung speaks Korean.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.
