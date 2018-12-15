Overview

Dr. Ingrid Chacon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They graduated from Universidad De Costa Rica, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and South Texas Health System Edinburg.



Dr. Chacon works at South Texas Health System Clinics #102 in Edinburg, TX with other offices in McAllen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.