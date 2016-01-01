Dr. Burton accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ingrid Burton, MD
Overview
Dr. Ingrid Burton, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Burton works at
Locations
-
1
Concentra Medical Center688 Spring St NW, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 881-1155
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burton?
About Dr. Ingrid Burton, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1679605158
Education & Certifications
- MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burton works at
Dr. Burton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.